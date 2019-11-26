How to watch DePaul vs. Central Michigan: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch DePaul vs. Central Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
DePaul (home) vs. Central Michigan (away)
Current Records: DePaul 6-0; Central Michigan 5-1
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 8 p.m. ET. DePaul is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Blue Demons took down the Boston College Eagles 72-67 on Saturday. The Blue Demons got double-digit scores from four players: G Charlie Moore (24), F Romeo Weems (17), F Jaylen Butz (11), and F Paul Reed (11). That's five consecutive double-doubles for F Paul Reed.
Meanwhile, everything went CMU's way against the Trinity (Ill.) Trolls as they made off with a 54-29 win.
The Blue Demons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Blue Demons to 6-0 and CMU to 5-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Demons rank ninth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.90% on the season. CMU has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 99.7 points per game on average, good for best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Blue Demons are a big 12-point favorite against the Chippewas.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 157
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
DePaul won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Mar 20, 2019 - DePaul 100 vs. Central Michigan 86
