Who's Playing

Creighton @ DePaul

Current Records: Creighton 19-11; DePaul 9-21

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons are 0-15 against the Creighton Bluejays since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. DePaul and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.

DePaul was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 88-59 walloping at the Connecticut Huskies' hands. The losing side was boosted by center Nick Ongenda, who had 17 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Creighton was a heavy favorite Wednesday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were completely in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Georgetown Hoyas 99-59 at home. Creighton got double-digit scores from five players: guard Trey Alexander (25), center Ryan Kalkbrenner (16), forward Arthur Kaluma (13), guard Baylor Scheierman (13), and guard Ryan Nembhard (10).

Creighton's victory lifted them to 19-11 while DePaul's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 9-21. In their win, the Bluejays relied heavily on Trey Alexander, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points. the Blue Demons will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 12-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last nine years.