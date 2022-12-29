Who's Playing
Georgetown @ DePaul
Current Records: Georgetown 5-8; DePaul 6-7
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the DePaul Blue Demons last season on scores of 74-82 and 65-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hoyas and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Wintrust Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Georgetown received a tough blow last week as they fell 84-73 to the Connecticut Huskies. Guard Brandon Murray just could not get things rolling his way, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over eight times en route to a 10-point finish.
Meanwhile, DePaul ended up a good deal behind the Creighton Bluejays when they played on Sunday, losing 80-65. Four players on DePaul scored in the double digits: guard Jalen Terry (14), guard Umoja Gibson (14), forward Eral Penn (12), and forward Javan Johnson (11).
Georgetown is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The losses put the Hoyas at 5-8 and the Blue Demons at 6-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgetown is fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.1 on average. DePaul has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 25th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Blue Demons are a 4-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgetown have won eight out of their last 14 games against DePaul.
- Feb 24, 2022 - DePaul 68 vs. Georgetown 65
- Feb 09, 2022 - DePaul 82 vs. Georgetown 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - Georgetown 68 vs. DePaul 60
- Feb 22, 2020 - DePaul 74 vs. Georgetown 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - Georgetown 76 vs. DePaul 72
- Mar 06, 2019 - DePaul 101 vs. Georgetown 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Georgetown 82 vs. DePaul 73
- Jan 24, 2018 - DePaul 74 vs. Georgetown 73
- Jan 02, 2018 - Georgetown 90 vs. DePaul 81
- Feb 22, 2017 - DePaul 67 vs. Georgetown 65
- Jan 31, 2017 - Georgetown 76 vs. DePaul 73
- Mar 09, 2016 - Georgetown 70 vs. DePaul 53
- Jan 09, 2016 - Georgetown 74 vs. DePaul 63
- Dec 30, 2015 - Georgetown 70 vs. DePaul 58