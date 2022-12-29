Who's Playing

Georgetown @ DePaul

Current Records: Georgetown 5-8; DePaul 6-7

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the DePaul Blue Demons last season on scores of 74-82 and 65-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hoyas and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Wintrust Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Georgetown received a tough blow last week as they fell 84-73 to the Connecticut Huskies. Guard Brandon Murray just could not get things rolling his way, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over eight times en route to a 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, DePaul ended up a good deal behind the Creighton Bluejays when they played on Sunday, losing 80-65. Four players on DePaul scored in the double digits: guard Jalen Terry (14), guard Umoja Gibson (14), forward Eral Penn (12), and forward Javan Johnson (11).

Georgetown is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put the Hoyas at 5-8 and the Blue Demons at 6-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgetown is fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.1 on average. DePaul has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 25th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Blue Demons are a 4-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgetown have won eight out of their last 14 games against DePaul.