Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ DePaul
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the DePaul Blue Demons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Wintrust Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Loyola-Maryland (14-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. DePaul struggled last year, too, ending up 15-16.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.