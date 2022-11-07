Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ DePaul

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the DePaul Blue Demons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Wintrust Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Loyola-Maryland (14-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. DePaul struggled last year, too, ending up 15-16.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.