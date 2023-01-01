Who's Playing

Providence @ DePaul

Current Records: Providence 11-3; DePaul 7-7

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons lost both of their matches to the Providence Friars last season on scores of 53-70 and 73-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. DePaul and Providence will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

DePaul was able to grind out a solid win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Thursday, winning 83-76. It was another big night for DePaul's guard Umoja Gibson, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Providence proved too difficult a challenge. The Friars ended the year with a bang, routing the Bulldogs 72-52. Providence's guard Devin Carter looked sharp as he had 21 points. This also makes it three games in a row in which Carter has had at least three steals. Carter's points were the most he has had all season.

The wins brought the Blue Demons up to 7-7 and Providence to 11-3. DePaul is 3-3 after wins this year, Providence 8-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Series History

Providence have won ten out of their last 15 games against DePaul.