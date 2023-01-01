Who's Playing
Providence @ DePaul
Current Records: Providence 11-3; DePaul 7-7
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons lost both of their matches to the Providence Friars last season on scores of 53-70 and 73-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. DePaul and Providence will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
DePaul was able to grind out a solid win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Thursday, winning 83-76. It was another big night for DePaul's guard Umoja Gibson, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, the Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Providence proved too difficult a challenge. The Friars ended the year with a bang, routing the Bulldogs 72-52. Providence's guard Devin Carter looked sharp as he had 21 points. This also makes it three games in a row in which Carter has had at least three steals. Carter's points were the most he has had all season.
The wins brought the Blue Demons up to 7-7 and Providence to 11-3. DePaul is 3-3 after wins this year, Providence 8-2.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Series History
Providence have won ten out of their last 15 games against DePaul.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Providence 76 vs. DePaul 73
- Jan 01, 2022 - Providence 70 vs. DePaul 53
- Mar 10, 2021 - DePaul 70 vs. Providence 62
- Feb 13, 2021 - Providence 57 vs. DePaul 47
- Dec 27, 2020 - Providence 95 vs. DePaul 90
- Mar 07, 2020 - Providence 93 vs. DePaul 55
- Jan 04, 2020 - Providence 66 vs. DePaul 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - DePaul 67 vs. Providence 55
- Jan 27, 2019 - Providence 70 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - DePaul 80 vs. Providence 63
- Jan 12, 2018 - Providence 71 vs. DePaul 64
- Feb 28, 2017 - Providence 73 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 10, 2017 - DePaul 64 vs. Providence 63
- Feb 27, 2016 - Providence 87 vs. DePaul 66
- Feb 02, 2016 - DePaul 77 vs. Providence 70