Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ DePaul

Current Records: Seton Hall 10-8; DePaul 8-9

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates are 11-3 against the DePaul Blue Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Seton Hall and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Wintrust Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Blue Demons winning the first 96-92 at home and Seton Hall taking the second 66-64.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Seton Hall and the Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Seton Hall wrapped it up with a 66-51 win on the road. Guard Al-Amir Dawes was the offensive standout of the game for the Pirates, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 24 points.

Meanwhile, DePaul netted a 75-65 victory over the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday. DePaul's forward Da'Sean Nelson looked sharp as he had 24 points along with eight rebounds.

Their wins bumped Seton Hall to 10-8 and DePaul to 8-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall have won 11 out of their last 14 games against DePaul.