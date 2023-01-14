Who's Playing
Seton Hall @ DePaul
Current Records: Seton Hall 10-8; DePaul 8-9
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates are 11-3 against the DePaul Blue Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Seton Hall and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Wintrust Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Blue Demons winning the first 96-92 at home and Seton Hall taking the second 66-64.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Seton Hall and the Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Seton Hall wrapped it up with a 66-51 win on the road. Guard Al-Amir Dawes was the offensive standout of the game for the Pirates, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 24 points.
Meanwhile, DePaul netted a 75-65 victory over the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday. DePaul's forward Da'Sean Nelson looked sharp as he had 24 points along with eight rebounds.
Their wins bumped Seton Hall to 10-8 and DePaul to 8-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Seton Hall have won 11 out of their last 14 games against DePaul.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Seton Hall 66 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 13, 2022 - DePaul 96 vs. Seton Hall 92
- Feb 17, 2021 - Seton Hall 60 vs. DePaul 52
- Jan 09, 2021 - Seton Hall 76 vs. DePaul 68
- Jan 29, 2020 - Seton Hall 64 vs. DePaul 57
- Dec 30, 2019 - Seton Hall 74 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - DePaul 97 vs. Seton Hall 93
- Jan 06, 2019 - DePaul 75 vs. Seton Hall 74
- Feb 18, 2018 - Seton Hall 82 vs. DePaul 77
- Jan 28, 2018 - Seton Hall 86 vs. DePaul 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Seton Hall 82 vs. DePaul 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Seton Hall 87 vs. DePaul 56
- Mar 05, 2016 - Seton Hall 80 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Seton Hall 78 vs. DePaul 74