How to watch DePaul vs. St. John's: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

St. John's @ DePaul

Current Records: St. John's 12-8; DePaul 13-6

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm's road trip will continue as they head to Wintrust Arena at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. They stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

St. John's lost to the Marquette Golden Eagles by a decisive 82-68 margin. G LJ Figueroa wasn't much of a difference maker for the Red Storm and finished with 13 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between the DePaul Blue Demons and the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the DePaul Blue Demons falling 83-68, it was darn close to turning into one. DePaul's defeat came about despite a quality game from F Paul Reed, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. John's have won six out of their last ten games against DePaul.

  • Jan 11, 2020 - St. John's 74 vs. DePaul 67
  • Mar 13, 2019 - St. John's 82 vs. DePaul 74
  • Mar 03, 2019 - DePaul 92 vs. St. John's 83
  • Jan 12, 2019 - DePaul 79 vs. St. John's 71
  • Feb 14, 2018 - St. John's 77 vs. DePaul 76
  • Jan 06, 2018 - DePaul 91 vs. St. John's 74
  • Jan 16, 2017 - St. John's 78 vs. DePaul 68
  • Jan 01, 2017 - St. John's 79 vs. DePaul 73
  • Feb 25, 2016 - DePaul 83 vs. St. John's 75
  • Feb 17, 2016 - St. John's 80 vs. DePaul 65
