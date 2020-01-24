How to watch DePaul vs. St. John's: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

St. John's @ DePaul

Current Records: St. John's 12-8; DePaul 13-6

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm's road trip will continue as they head to Wintrust Arena at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. They stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

St. John's lost to the Marquette Golden Eagles by a decisive 82-68 margin. G LJ Figueroa wasn't much of a difference maker for the Red Storm and finished with 13 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between the DePaul Blue Demons and the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the DePaul Blue Demons falling 83-68, it was darn close to turning into one. DePaul's defeat came about despite a quality game from F Paul Reed, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. John's have won six out of their last ten games against DePaul.