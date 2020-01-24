How to watch DePaul vs. St. John's: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch DePaul vs. St. John's basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's @ DePaul
Current Records: St. John's 12-8; DePaul 13-6
What to Know
The St. John's Red Storm's road trip will continue as they head to Wintrust Arena at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. They stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
St. John's lost to the Marquette Golden Eagles by a decisive 82-68 margin. G LJ Figueroa wasn't much of a difference maker for the Red Storm and finished with 13 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the contest between the DePaul Blue Demons and the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the DePaul Blue Demons falling 83-68, it was darn close to turning into one. DePaul's defeat came about despite a quality game from F Paul Reed, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. John's have won six out of their last ten games against DePaul.
- Jan 11, 2020 - St. John's 74 vs. DePaul 67
- Mar 13, 2019 - St. John's 82 vs. DePaul 74
- Mar 03, 2019 - DePaul 92 vs. St. John's 83
- Jan 12, 2019 - DePaul 79 vs. St. John's 71
- Feb 14, 2018 - St. John's 77 vs. DePaul 76
- Jan 06, 2018 - DePaul 91 vs. St. John's 74
- Jan 16, 2017 - St. John's 78 vs. DePaul 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - St. John's 79 vs. DePaul 73
- Feb 25, 2016 - DePaul 83 vs. St. John's 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - St. John's 80 vs. DePaul 65
