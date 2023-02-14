Who's Playing
St. John's @ DePaul
Current Records: St. John's 15-11; DePaul 9-16
What to Know
After two games on the road, the DePaul Blue Demons are heading back home. The Blue Demons and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. St. John's should still be riding high after a victory, while DePaul will be looking to get back in the win column.
DePaul received a tough blow this past Wednesday as they fell 81-65 to the Villanova Wildcats. Guard Umoja Gibson (18 points) and forward Javan Johnson (18 points) were the top scorers for DePaul.
Meanwhile, St. John's didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Providence Friars this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 win. The Red Storm got double-digit scores from five players: forward David Jones (16), guard AJ Storr (15), guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (13), guard Posh Alexander (10), and center Joel Soriano (10).
The Blue Demons are now 9-16 while St. John's sits at 15-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: DePaul is stumbling into the matchup with the 14th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average. St. John's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 51st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. John's have won 11 out of their last 17 games against DePaul.
- Dec 07, 2022 - St. John's 86 vs. DePaul 67
- Mar 09, 2022 - St. John's 92 vs. DePaul 73
- Feb 27, 2022 - DePaul 99 vs. St. John's 94
- Jan 05, 2022 - St. John's 89 vs. DePaul 84
- Feb 20, 2021 - DePaul 88 vs. St. John's 83
- Jan 27, 2021 - St. John's 81 vs. DePaul 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - St. John's 79 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - St. John's 74 vs. DePaul 67
- Mar 13, 2019 - St. John's 82 vs. DePaul 74
- Mar 03, 2019 - DePaul 92 vs. St. John's 83
- Jan 12, 2019 - DePaul 79 vs. St. John's 71
- Feb 14, 2018 - St. John's 77 vs. DePaul 76
- Jan 06, 2018 - DePaul 91 vs. St. John's 74
- Jan 16, 2017 - St. John's 78 vs. DePaul 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - St. John's 79 vs. DePaul 73
- Feb 25, 2016 - DePaul 83 vs. St. John's 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - St. John's 80 vs. DePaul 65