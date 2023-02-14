Who's Playing

St. John's @ DePaul

Current Records: St. John's 15-11; DePaul 9-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the DePaul Blue Demons are heading back home. The Blue Demons and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. St. John's should still be riding high after a victory, while DePaul will be looking to get back in the win column.

DePaul received a tough blow this past Wednesday as they fell 81-65 to the Villanova Wildcats. Guard Umoja Gibson (18 points) and forward Javan Johnson (18 points) were the top scorers for DePaul.

Meanwhile, St. John's didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Providence Friars this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 win. The Red Storm got double-digit scores from five players: forward David Jones (16), guard AJ Storr (15), guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (13), guard Posh Alexander (10), and center Joel Soriano (10).

The Blue Demons are now 9-16 while St. John's sits at 15-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: DePaul is stumbling into the matchup with the 14th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average. St. John's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 51st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. John's have won 11 out of their last 17 games against DePaul.