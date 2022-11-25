Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ DePaul

Current Records: Texas A&M 3-2; DePaul 3-2

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at Wintrust Arena. A&M should still be riding high after a win, while the Blue Demons will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for DePaul as they fell 82-78 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sunday. A silver lining for DePaul was the play of forward Eral Penn, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Penn has had at least 11 rebounds. Penn's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, A&M strolled past the Loyola Chicago Ramblers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 67-51.

DePaul and the Aggies now sit at an identical 3-2. A&M is 1-1 after wins this year, and the Blue Demons are 0-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.