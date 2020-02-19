How to watch DePaul vs. Villanova: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch DePaul vs. Villanova basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova @ DePaul
Current Records: Villanova 19-6; DePaul 13-12
What to Know
After two games on the road, the DePaul Blue Demons are heading back home. DePaul and the #12 Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons stagger in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, the Creighton Bluejays took down DePaul 93-64 this past Saturday. Forward Romeo Weems had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with.
Meanwhile, Villanova made easy work of the Temple Owls on Sunday and carried off a 76-56 win. It was another big night for the Wildcats' guard Collin Gillespie, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five dimes.
The Blue Demons are now 13-12 while Villanova sits at 19-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: DePaul enters the contest with 16.6 takeaways on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. But Villanova comes into the game boasting the sixth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 141
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.
- Jan 14, 2020 - Villanova 79 vs. DePaul 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Villanova 86 vs. DePaul 74
- Jan 02, 2019 - Villanova 73 vs. DePaul 68
- Feb 21, 2018 - Villanova 93 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 27, 2017 - Villanova 103 vs. DePaul 85
- Feb 13, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 28, 2016 - Villanova 68 vs. DePaul 65
- Mar 01, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. DePaul 62
- Feb 09, 2016 - Villanova 86 vs. DePaul 59
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bracketology mailbag: Butler's future
CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm answers your questions about the NCAA Tournament...
-
Bubble Watch: Wednesday's games to watch
Fifteen bubble teams are in action Wednesday night with one double bubble game ahead
-
Top Picks: Underdogs rule the day
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Court report: Nnaji is Zona's music man
Matt Norlander's weekly insider look at college hoops also shines a light on the SoCon's plight...
-
Top 25 And 1: Baylors maintains spot
Next up for Scott Drew's Bears is Saturday's showdown with Kansas
-
Duke vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Duke vs. North Carolina State matchup...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium