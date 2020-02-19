How to watch DePaul vs. Villanova: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Villanova @ DePaul

Current Records: Villanova 19-6; DePaul 13-12

After two games on the road, the DePaul Blue Demons are heading back home. DePaul and the #12 Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons stagger in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, the Creighton Bluejays took down DePaul 93-64 this past Saturday. Forward Romeo Weems had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Villanova made easy work of the Temple Owls on Sunday and carried off a 76-56 win. It was another big night for the Wildcats' guard Collin Gillespie, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five dimes.

The Blue Demons are now 13-12 while Villanova sits at 19-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: DePaul enters the contest with 16.6 takeaways on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. But Villanova comes into the game boasting the sixth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $18.00

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 141

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.