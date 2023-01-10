Who's Playing
Villanova @ DePaul
Current Records: Villanova 8-8; DePaul 7-9
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons and the Villanova Wildcats are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
DePaul came up short against the Butler Bulldogs last week, falling 78-70. Forward Javan Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, Villanova came up short against the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday, falling 88-80. Villanova's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Cam Whitmore, who had 26 points. Whitmore's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Georgetown Hoyas last Wednesday. Whitmore's points were the most he has had all season.
DePaul is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. If Villanova want to win Tuesday, they will need to focus on stopping DePaul's guard Umoja Gibson, who had 16 points and eight assists, and forward Yor Anei, who had 14 points in addition to three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Villanova have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last nine years.
- Jan 25, 2022 - Villanova 67 vs. DePaul 43
- Jan 08, 2022 - Villanova 79 vs. DePaul 64
- Feb 19, 2020 - Villanova 91 vs. DePaul 71
- Jan 14, 2020 - Villanova 79 vs. DePaul 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Villanova 86 vs. DePaul 74
- Jan 02, 2019 - Villanova 73 vs. DePaul 68
- Feb 21, 2018 - Villanova 93 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 27, 2017 - Villanova 103 vs. DePaul 85
- Feb 13, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 28, 2016 - Villanova 68 vs. DePaul 65
- Mar 01, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. DePaul 62
- Feb 09, 2016 - Villanova 86 vs. DePaul 59