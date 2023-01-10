Who's Playing

Villanova @ DePaul

Current Records: Villanova 8-8; DePaul 7-9

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons and the Villanova Wildcats are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

DePaul came up short against the Butler Bulldogs last week, falling 78-70. Forward Javan Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Villanova came up short against the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday, falling 88-80. Villanova's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Cam Whitmore, who had 26 points. Whitmore's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Georgetown Hoyas last Wednesday. Whitmore's points were the most he has had all season.

DePaul is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. If Villanova want to win Tuesday, they will need to focus on stopping DePaul's guard Umoja Gibson, who had 16 points and eight assists, and forward Yor Anei, who had 14 points in addition to three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last nine years.