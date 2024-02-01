Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Clev. State 13-9, Detroit 0-22

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clev. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Clev. State Vikings and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. Detroit took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Clev. State, who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, the Vikings had just enough and edged the Colonials out 66-64.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 22nd matchup. They fell 78-64 to the Phoenix on Saturday.

Detroit struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 13-9. As for the Titans, their defeat was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-22.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Clev. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 63.4 points per game. The only thing between Clev. State and another offensive beatdown is Detroit. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Clev. State was able to grind out a solid win over Detroit when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 69-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clev. State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.