Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Green Bay 2-20, Detroit 6-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Detroit and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Calihan Hall. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Titans will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Having struggled with six defeats in a row, Detroit finally turned things around against N. Kentucky on Thursday. They walked away with a 68-57 victory over the Norse.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 18th straight loss. They took a 68-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oakland. The contest was a 29-29 toss-up at halftime, but the Phoenix couldn't quite close it out.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Green Bay struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Oakland pulled down 18.

Detroit's win bumped their record up to 6-16. As for Green Bay, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-20.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Detroit has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 28.2. Given Detroit's sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Detroit came up short against Green Bay in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 78-64. Will Detroit have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.