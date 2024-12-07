Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Wright State 5-5, Detroit 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wright State is 9-1 against Detroit since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

On Thursday, Wright State didn't have quite enough to beat Oakland and fell 66-64.

Meanwhile, Detroit dodged a bullet on Thursday and finished off PFW 79-78. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Titans.

Wright State has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for Detroit, the win also got them back to even at 5-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wright State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've made 36.6% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wright State strolled past Detroit in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 93-78. Will Wright State repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.