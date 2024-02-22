Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Wright State 14-12, Detroit 1-27

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wright State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. Detroit took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Wright State, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Wright State and the Colonials didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Raiders simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Colonials 101-71 at home. With Wright State ahead 53-32 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Titans came up short against the Mastodons on Saturday and fell 83-69.

Detroit struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-6) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-12 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-27.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Wright State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've only made 27.6% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wright State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans in their previous matchup last Thursday, winning 92-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wright State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wright State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.