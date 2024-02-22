Who's Playing
Wright State Raiders @ Detroit Titans
Current Records: Wright State 14-12, Detroit 1-27
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
What to Know
Wright State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. Detroit took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Wright State, who comes in off a win.
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Wright State and the Colonials didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Raiders simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Colonials 101-71 at home. With Wright State ahead 53-32 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Meanwhile, the Titans came up short against the Mastodons on Saturday and fell 83-69.
Detroit struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-6) when they can't control their own glass like that.
The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-12 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-27.
Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Wright State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've only made 27.6% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.
Wright State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans in their previous matchup last Thursday, winning 92-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wright State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Wright State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Feb 08, 2024 - Wright State 92 vs. Detroit 85
- Feb 25, 2023 - Wright State 82 vs. Detroit 71
- Jan 06, 2023 - Wright State 90 vs. Detroit 85
- Feb 20, 2022 - Detroit 80 vs. Wright State 75
- Feb 04, 2022 - Wright State 90 vs. Detroit 59
- Dec 20, 2020 - Wright State 85 vs. Detroit 72
- Dec 19, 2020 - Wright State 93 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 06, 2020 - Wright State 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 05, 2020 - Wright State 70 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 09, 2019 - Wright State 83 vs. Detroit 60