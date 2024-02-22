Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Wright State 14-12, Detroit 1-27

How To Watch

What to Know

Wright State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. Detroit took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Wright State, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Wright State and the Colonials didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Raiders simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Colonials 101-71 at home. With Wright State ahead 53-32 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Titans came up short against the Mastodons on Saturday and fell 83-69.

Detroit struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-6) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-12 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-27.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Wright State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've only made 27.6% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

Wright State is a big 12-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.