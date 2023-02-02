Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Detroit

Current Records: Cleveland State 14-9; Detroit 8-15

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Detroit and the Cleveland State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. Cleveland State will be strutting in after a win while the Titans will be stumbling in from a loss.

Detroit came up short against the Youngstown State Penguins on Sunday, falling 73-63.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cleveland State beat the IUPUI Jaguars 78-72 on Sunday.

Detroit is now 8-15 while the Vikings sit at 14-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Titans are 42nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, Cleveland State comes into the contest boasting the 26th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.