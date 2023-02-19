Who's Playing
IUPUI @ Detroit
Current Records: IUPUI 4-24; Detroit 12-16
What to Know
The Detroit Titans will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Titans and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Calihan Hall. Bragging rights belong to Detroit for now since they're up 6-2 across their past eight matchups.
Everything went Detroit's way against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Friday as they made off with a 96-74 victory.
Meanwhile, IUPUI was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 85-81 to Oakland.
Detroit's win brought them up to 12-16 while the Jaguars' defeat pulled them down to 4-24. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Titans are 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average. IUPUI has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Detroit have won six out of their last eight games against IUPUI.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Detroit 89 vs. IUPUI 77
- Dec 02, 2021 - Detroit 69 vs. IUPUI 45
- Feb 29, 2020 - Detroit 90 vs. IUPUI 88
- Jan 23, 2020 - Detroit 76 vs. IUPUI 64
- Feb 28, 2019 - Detroit 87 vs. IUPUI 85
- Jan 26, 2019 - IUPUI 80 vs. Detroit 65
- Feb 02, 2018 - Detroit 74 vs. IUPUI 60
- Jan 16, 2018 - IUPUI 81 vs. Detroit 66