Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Detroit

Current Records: IUPUI 4-24; Detroit 12-16

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Titans and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Calihan Hall. Bragging rights belong to Detroit for now since they're up 6-2 across their past eight matchups.

Everything went Detroit's way against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Friday as they made off with a 96-74 victory.

Meanwhile, IUPUI was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 85-81 to Oakland.

Detroit's win brought them up to 12-16 while the Jaguars' defeat pulled them down to 4-24. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Titans are 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.1 on average. IUPUI has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last eight games against IUPUI.