Who's Playing
Oakland @ Detroit
Current Records: Oakland 8-12; Detroit 8-12
What to Know
The Detroit Titans are 2-13 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Detroit and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Titans strolled past the IUPUI Jaguars with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 89-77.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oakland beat IUPUI 83-77 this past Thursday.
Detroit is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 9-10 against the spread.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 8-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Titans are 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. The Golden Grizzlies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 12th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Feb 13, 2022 - Oakland 75 vs. Detroit 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Detroit 82 vs. Oakland 72
- Jan 22, 2021 - Oakland 86 vs. Detroit 81
- Dec 27, 2020 - Oakland 83 vs. Detroit 80
- Dec 26, 2020 - Oakland 77 vs. Detroit 75
- Jan 31, 2020 - Oakland 77 vs. Detroit 64
- Dec 28, 2019 - Oakland 78 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 23, 2019 - Oakland 95 vs. Detroit 75
- Jan 19, 2019 - Oakland 79 vs. Detroit 73
- Feb 09, 2018 - Oakland 87 vs. Detroit 78
- Jan 20, 2018 - Oakland 92 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 10, 2017 - Oakland 89 vs. Detroit 80
- Jan 13, 2017 - Detroit 93 vs. Oakland 88
- Feb 26, 2016 - Oakland 108 vs. Detroit 97
- Jan 16, 2016 - Oakland 86 vs. Detroit 82