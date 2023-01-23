Who's Playing

Oakland @ Detroit

Current Records: Oakland 8-12; Detroit 8-12

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are 2-13 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Detroit and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Titans strolled past the IUPUI Jaguars with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 89-77.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oakland beat IUPUI 83-77 this past Thursday.

Detroit is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 9-10 against the spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 8-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Titans are 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. The Golden Grizzlies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 12th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Odds

The Titans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oakland have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.