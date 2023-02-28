Who's Playing

PFW @ Detroit

Regular Season Records: PFW 17-14; Detroit 13-18

What to Know

The Detroit Titans and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Calihan Hall in the first round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. PFW will be strutting in after a win while the Titans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Detroit and the Wright State Raiders this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 82-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, PFW strolled past the Green Bay Phoenix with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 78-61.

Everything came up roses for Detroit at home against the Mastodons when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as the team secured an 85-52 victory. Will Detroit repeat their success, or does PFW have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit and PFW both have four wins in their last eight games.