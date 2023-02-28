Who's Playing
PFW @ Detroit
Regular Season Records: PFW 17-14; Detroit 13-18
What to Know
The Detroit Titans and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Calihan Hall in the first round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. PFW will be strutting in after a win while the Titans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup between Detroit and the Wright State Raiders this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 82-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, PFW strolled past the Green Bay Phoenix with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 78-61.
Everything came up roses for Detroit at home against the Mastodons when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as the team secured an 85-52 victory. Will Detroit repeat their success, or does PFW have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Detroit and PFW both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Detroit 85 vs. PFW 52
- Dec 01, 2022 - Detroit 75 vs. PFW 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - PFW 81 vs. Detroit 78
- Jan 13, 2022 - PFW 62 vs. Detroit 60
- Feb 06, 2021 - Detroit 83 vs. PFW 56
- Feb 05, 2021 - Detroit 82 vs. PFW 72
- Nov 28, 2017 - PFW 91 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 22, 2016 - PFW 93 vs. Detroit 86