Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Detroit

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 8-5; Detroit 6-8

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Detroit Titans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 22 of 2018. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Detroit will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET on Saturday at Calihan Hall. The Titans will be strutting in after a victory while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee has to be hurting after a devastating 83-61 loss at the hands of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Detroit wrapped up 2022 with a 76-59 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defeat took them down to 8-5 while Detroit's victory pulled them up to 6-8. A win for the Panthers would reverse both their bad luck and Detroit's good luck. We'll see if Wisconsin-Milwaukee manages to pull off that tough task or if Detroit keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 13 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.