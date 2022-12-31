Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Detroit
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 8-5; Detroit 6-8
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Detroit Titans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 22 of 2018. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Detroit will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET on Saturday at Calihan Hall. The Titans will be strutting in after a victory while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee has to be hurting after a devastating 83-61 loss at the hands of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Detroit wrapped up 2022 with a 76-59 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defeat took them down to 8-5 while Detroit's victory pulled them up to 6-8. A win for the Panthers would reverse both their bad luck and Detroit's good luck. We'll see if Wisconsin-Milwaukee manages to pull off that tough task or if Detroit keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 13 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Detroit 71 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 58
- Jan 07, 2022 - Detroit 85 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
- Feb 23, 2020 - Detroit 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
- Jan 16, 2020 - Detroit 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Feb 14, 2019 - Detroit 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Jan 12, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Feb 22, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72 vs. Detroit 49
- Dec 30, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 85 vs. Detroit 60
- Feb 24, 2017 - Detroit 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Jan 27, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Detroit 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66
- Jan 23, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. Detroit 80