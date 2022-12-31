Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Detroit

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 8-5; Detroit 6-8

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Detroit Titans and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 22 of 2018. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Detroit will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET on Saturday at Calihan Hall. The Titans will be strutting in after a victory while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee has to be hurting after a devastating 83-61 loss at the hands of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Detroit wrapped up 2022 with a 76-59 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defeat took them down to 8-5 while Detroit's victory pulled them up to 6-8. A win for the Panthers would reverse both their bad luck and Detroit's good luck. We'll see if Wisconsin-Milwaukee manages to pull off that tough task or if Detroit keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 13 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

  • Jan 22, 2022 - Detroit 71 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 58
  • Jan 07, 2022 - Detroit 85 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
  • Feb 23, 2020 - Detroit 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
  • Jan 16, 2020 - Detroit 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
  • Feb 14, 2019 - Detroit 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
  • Feb 22, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72 vs. Detroit 49
  • Dec 30, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Detroit 79
  • Mar 03, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 85 vs. Detroit 60
  • Feb 24, 2017 - Detroit 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
  • Jan 27, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73 vs. Detroit 69
  • Feb 13, 2016 - Detroit 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. Detroit 80