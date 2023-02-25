Who's Playing

Wright State @ Detroit

Current Records: Wright State 16-14; Detroit 13-17

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will play host again and welcome the Wright State Raiders to Calihan Hall, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Titans lost a heartbreaker to the Northern Kentucky Norse when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 67-64 to NKU.

Meanwhile, Wright State came up short against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday, falling 75-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Detroit is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Detroit is now 13-17 while the Raiders sit at 16-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Titans have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wright State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.80% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Wright State the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.