Who's Playing

Wright State @ Detroit

Current Records: Wright State 16-14; Detroit 13-17

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Detroit Titans at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Calihan Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Wright State came up short against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday, falling 75-68.

Detroit lost a heartbreaker to the Northern Kentucky Norse when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for the Titans as they fell 67-64 to NKU.

The losses put Wright State at 16-14 and Detroit at 13-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Raiders come into the contest boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.80%. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.

  • Jan 06, 2023 - Wright State 90 vs. Detroit 85
  • Feb 20, 2022 - Detroit 80 vs. Wright State 75
  • Feb 04, 2022 - Wright State 90 vs. Detroit 59
  • Dec 20, 2020 - Wright State 85 vs. Detroit 72
  • Dec 19, 2020 - Wright State 93 vs. Detroit 70
  • Feb 06, 2020 - Wright State 98 vs. Detroit 86
  • Jan 05, 2020 - Wright State 70 vs. Detroit 69
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Wright State 83 vs. Detroit 60
  • Jan 03, 2019 - Detroit 79 vs. Wright State 58
  • Jan 26, 2018 - Wright State 87 vs. Detroit 55
  • Jan 05, 2018 - Wright State 80 vs. Detroit 73
  • Jan 20, 2017 - Wright State 106 vs. Detroit 88
  • Dec 31, 2016 - Wright State 85 vs. Detroit 72
  • Mar 06, 2016 - Wright State 82 vs. Detroit 72
  • Jan 31, 2016 - Detroit 75 vs. Wright State 68
  • Jan 18, 2016 - Wright State 77 vs. Detroit 76