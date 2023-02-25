Who's Playing

Wright State @ Detroit

Current Records: Wright State 16-14; Detroit 13-17

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Detroit Titans at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Calihan Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Wright State came up short against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday, falling 75-68.

Detroit lost a heartbreaker to the Northern Kentucky Norse when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for the Titans as they fell 67-64 to NKU.

The losses put Wright State at 16-14 and Detroit at 13-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Raiders come into the contest boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.80%. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.