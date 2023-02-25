Who's Playing
Wright State @ Detroit
Current Records: Wright State 16-14; Detroit 13-17
What to Know
The Wright State Raiders are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Detroit Titans at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Calihan Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Wright State came up short against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday, falling 75-68.
Detroit lost a heartbreaker to the Northern Kentucky Norse when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for the Titans as they fell 67-64 to NKU.
The losses put Wright State at 16-14 and Detroit at 13-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Raiders come into the contest boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.80%. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wright State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Wright State 90 vs. Detroit 85
- Feb 20, 2022 - Detroit 80 vs. Wright State 75
- Feb 04, 2022 - Wright State 90 vs. Detroit 59
- Dec 20, 2020 - Wright State 85 vs. Detroit 72
- Dec 19, 2020 - Wright State 93 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 06, 2020 - Wright State 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 05, 2020 - Wright State 70 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 09, 2019 - Wright State 83 vs. Detroit 60
- Jan 03, 2019 - Detroit 79 vs. Wright State 58
- Jan 26, 2018 - Wright State 87 vs. Detroit 55
- Jan 05, 2018 - Wright State 80 vs. Detroit 73
- Jan 20, 2017 - Wright State 106 vs. Detroit 88
- Dec 31, 2016 - Wright State 85 vs. Detroit 72
- Mar 06, 2016 - Wright State 82 vs. Detroit 72
- Jan 31, 2016 - Detroit 75 vs. Wright State 68
- Jan 18, 2016 - Wright State 77 vs. Detroit 76