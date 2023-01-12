Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Detroit

Current Records: Youngstown State 12-5; Detroit 6-11

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Youngstown State Penguins will be on the road. Youngstown State and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Calihan Hall. The Penguins will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Youngstown State couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 105-74 stomp they dished out against the IUPUI Jaguars at home on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Detroit was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 78-76 to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Youngstown State is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 22.5-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

The Penguins' victory brought them up to 12-5 while the Titans' loss pulled them down to 6-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Youngstown State enters the matchup with 84.9 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Less enviably, Detroit is stumbling into the game with the 10th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Penguins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 14 games against Youngstown State.