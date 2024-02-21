Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Belmont 16-11, Drake 22-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Drake Bulldogs are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Knapp Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

On Sunday, the Bruins didn't have too much trouble with the Flames on the road as they won 75-60.

Belmont's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cade Tyson, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Keishawn Davidson, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Drake only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 23-point they dealt the Racers on Sunday. Everything went the Bulldogs' way against the Racers as the Bulldogs made off with a 95-72 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-29.

Drake can attribute much of their success to Tucker DeVries, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds, and Kevin Overton, who scored 23 points along with two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Overton has scored all season.

The Bruins' win bumped their record up to 16-11. As for the Bulldogs, their victory was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 22-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Belmont hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Belmont took their victory against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 87-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Belmont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Drake and Belmont both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.