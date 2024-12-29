Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Belmont 9-3, Drake 11-0

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Drake Bulldogs are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knapp Center. The Bruins know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past six contests -- so hopefully the Bulldogs like a good challenge.

Belmont is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering UC Irvine just ended the team's five-game winning streak last Thursday. They fell 92-84 to the Anteaters. The Bruins were up 39-25 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Belmont's loss came about despite a quality game from Carter Whitt, who shot 4-for-6 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Walker, who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Even though they lost, Belmont was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Drake put another one in the bag last Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against Green Bay by a score of 72-62.

Drake's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Isaiah Jackson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jackson had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas State two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Cam Manyawu, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Belmont's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-3. As for Drake, they pushed their record up to 11-0 with the win, which was their 22nd straight at home dating back to last season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Belmont just can't miss this season, having drained 48.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've made 50% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Belmont is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 3-0 against the spread when playing on the road.

Drake is a big 8.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Drake has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Belmont.