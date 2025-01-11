Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Evansville 6-10, Drake 13-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Evansville is 0-10 against Drake since January of 2020 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Evansville is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 69-51 win over Illinois State on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Evansville to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tayshawn Comer, who posted 19 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tanner Cuff, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Even though they won, Evansville struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Bradley typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 64-57 victory over the Braves. The score was all tied up 31-31 at the break, but the Bulldogs were the better team in the second half.

Drake's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tavion Banks led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Banks had some trouble finding his footing against Murray State on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Mitch Mascari was another key player, posting 12 points in addition to five steals.

Evansville is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 6-10 record this season. As for Drake, their win bumped their record up to 13-2.

Evansville might still be hurting after the devastating 79-58 loss they got from Drake in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Evansville was down 43-22.

Series History

Drake has won all of the games they've played against Evansville in the last 5 years.