Grambling Tigers @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Grambling 2-7, Drake 9-1

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Drake Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 14th at Knapp Center. Grambling might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Sunday.

Grambling's 22-8 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They received a tough blow as they fell 83-65 to the Cougars. Grambling found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent.

Grambling's loss came about despite a quality game from Kintavious Dozier, who scored 34 points.

Meanwhile, Drake waltzed into Saturday's matchup with five straight wins but they left with six. Everything went their way against the Wolf Pack as the Bulldogs made off with a 72-53 win. Considering Drake has won three matchups by more than 18 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

Among those leading the charge was Tucker DeVries, who scored 25 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Colby Garland, who scored 8 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Tigers bumped their record down to 2-7 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.6 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 9-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grambling have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.