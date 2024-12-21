Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Green Bay 2-11, Drake 10-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs and the Green Bay Phoenix will compete for holiday cheer at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 21-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Tuesday, Drake needed a bit of extra time to put away Kansas State. They skirted by the Wildcats 73-70 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Bennett Stirtz with 3 seconds left in the third quarter.

Mitch Mascari and Stirtz were among the main playmakers for Drake as the former went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and the latter went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points plus three steals. Mascari's performance made up for a slower game against Valparaiso two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. They fell just short of Michigan Tech by a score of 72-70. The Phoenix didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Drake's win bumped their record up to 10-0. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-11.