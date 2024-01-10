Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Indiana State 13-2, Drake 12-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Drake is 8-2 against Indiana State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. Drake will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The point spread may have favored Drake last Sunday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 87-65 defeat at the hands of the Bruins. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Drake has scored all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Indiana State proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 77-66 victory over the Panthers. The win made it back-to-back wins for Indiana State.

Jayson Kent was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 12-3. As for the Sycamores, their victory bumped their record up to 13-2.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana State (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage per game) struggles in that department as they've made 51.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Drake is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Odds

Drake is a slight 2-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

Drake has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana State.