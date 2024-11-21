Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Miami 3-0, Drake 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Drake has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Miami Hurricanes at 12:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena. The Bulldogs are expected to lose this one by ten points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Drake is headed into the match having just posted their closest win since February 28th on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past FGCU 63-61.

Bennett Stirtz was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 8 for 13 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. Daniel Abreu was another key player, earning 17 points.

Meanwhile, Miami had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 32.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Eagles 93-63. Fans of the Hurricanes have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Miami's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brandon Johnson led the charge by going 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Lynn Kidd, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Miami was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Drake pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Miami, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 3-0.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've made 57.6% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake came up short against Miami in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 63-56. Can Drake avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a big 10-point favorite against Drake, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.