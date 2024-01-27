Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: N. Iowa 12-8, Drake 16-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Drake is on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while N. Iowa is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center.

Drake fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Missouri State on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 83-80. Drake didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Darnell Brodie, who scored 18 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. Tucker DeVries was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Panthers beat the Aces 70-63 on Tuesday.

Nate Heise and Tytan Anderson were among the main playmakers for N. Iowa as the former scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 16-4. As for the Panthers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake was able to grind out a solid win over N. Iowa when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 82-74. Does Drake have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Iowa turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Drake has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.