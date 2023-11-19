1st Quarter Report

Drake is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-36 lead against Oakland.

If Drake keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, Oakland will have to make due with a 1-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Oakland 1-2, Drake 2-0

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off against the Drake Bulldogs at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at John Gray Gymnasium. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Last Tuesday, everything went the Golden Grizzlies' way against the Falcons as the Golden Grizzlies made off with a 81-62 win. The oddsmakers were on Oakland's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs got the win against the Mustangs on Tuesday by a conclusive 87-67. The win made it back-to-back wins for Drake.

Their wins bumped the Golden Grizzlies to 1-2 and the Bulldogs to 2-0.

Oakland is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oakland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Drake is a big 8-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

