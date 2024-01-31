Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-15, Drake 17-4

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Drake. They and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Knapp Center. Drake will be looking to keep their 16-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs earned a 77-63 win over the Panthers.

Drake can attribute much of their success to Tucker DeVries, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Another player making a difference was Conor Enright, who scored 14 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, the Beacons couldn't handle the Bears on Saturday and fell 81-70. Valparaiso has struggled against the Bears recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Darius DeAveiro, who scored 20 points along with seven assists and two steals. He didn't help Valparaiso's cause all that much against the Salukis on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Jahari Williamson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-4 record this season. As for the Beacons, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 15 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Valparaiso, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their shots this season. Given Drake's sizable advantage in that area, the Beacons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drake strolled past the Beacons when the teams last played back in November of 2023 by a score of 83-65. Does Drake have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Beacons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Drake is a big 20.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Drake has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.