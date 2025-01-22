Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Valparaiso 10-9, Drake 16-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Valparaiso is 1-9 against Drake since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. The Beacons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

Valparaiso is headed into Wednesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Saturday. They fell 81-74 to UIC. The contest was a 38-38 toss-up at halftime, but the Beacons couldn't quite close it out.

The losing side was boosted by All Wright, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.

Meanwhile, Drake waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They strolled past the Sycamores with points to spare, taking the game 71-53.

Drake's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Mitch Mascari, who went 5 for 7 en route to 19 points plus two steals, and Bennett Stirtz, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine assists.

Valparaiso's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for Drake, their win bumped their record up to 16-2.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Valparaiso has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Drake, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7. Given Valparaiso's sizable advantage in that area, Drake will need to find a way to close that gap.

Valparaiso came up short against Drake in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, falling 66-60. Can Valparaiso avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Drake has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.