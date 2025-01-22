Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Valparaiso 10-9, Drake 16-2

What to Know

Valparaiso is 1-9 against Drake since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. The Beacons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

Valparaiso is headed into Wednesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Saturday. They fell 81-74 to UIC. The contest was a 38-38 toss-up at halftime, but the Beacons couldn't quite close it out.

The losing side was boosted by All Wright, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.

Meanwhile, Drake waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They strolled past the Sycamores with points to spare, taking the game 71-53.

Drake's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Mitch Mascari, who went 5 for 7 en route to 19 points plus two steals, and Bennett Stirtz, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine assists.

Valparaiso's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for Drake, their win bumped their record up to 16-2.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Valparaiso has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Drake, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7. Given Valparaiso's sizable advantage in that area, Drake will need to find a way to close that gap.

Valparaiso is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Valparaiso's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-1 record against the spread vs Drake over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Drake is a big 14-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

Series History

Drake has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.