Who's Playing
Bradley @ Drake
Current Records: Bradley 12-6; Drake 13-5
What to Know
The Drake Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Bradley Braves since Feb. 26 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Drake and Bradley will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. The Bulldogs are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
After constant struggles on the road, Drake has finally found some success away from home. They managed a 76-71 victory over the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Tuesday. Drake's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Garrett Sturtz, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds, and guard Tucker DeVries, who had 15 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, Bradley was fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Evansville Aces 91-46 at home. The Braves got double-digit scores from six players: guard Connor Hickman (15), forward Rienk Mast (14), forward Ja'Shon Henry (12), guard Duke Deen (11), forward Malevy Leons (10), and forward Darius Hannah (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9-1 against the spread when favored.
The wins brought Drake up to 13-5 and Bradley to 12-6. Drake is 9-3 after wins this year, Bradley 6-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Bradley have won ten out of their last 17 games against Drake.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Bradley 68 vs. Drake 59
- Jan 19, 2022 - Bradley 83 vs. Drake 71
- Feb 27, 2021 - Bradley 67 vs. Drake 61
- Feb 26, 2021 - Drake 80 vs. Bradley 71
- Mar 07, 2020 - Bradley 76 vs. Drake 66
- Feb 05, 2020 - Drake 73 vs. Bradley 60
- Dec 31, 2019 - Bradley 80 vs. Drake 72
- Feb 19, 2019 - Drake 77 vs. Bradley 68
- Jan 16, 2019 - Drake 69 vs. Bradley 52
- Mar 02, 2018 - Bradley 63 vs. Drake 61
- Feb 03, 2018 - Drake 78 vs. Bradley 68
- Dec 28, 2017 - Drake 66 vs. Bradley 64
- Mar 02, 2017 - Bradley 67 vs. Drake 58
- Feb 25, 2017 - Bradley 82 vs. Drake 74
- Feb 04, 2017 - Bradley 79 vs. Drake 72
- Feb 20, 2016 - Bradley 73 vs. Drake 70
- Jan 30, 2016 - Drake 80 vs. Bradley 70