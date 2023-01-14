Who's Playing

Bradley @ Drake

Current Records: Bradley 12-6; Drake 13-5

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Bradley Braves since Feb. 26 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Drake and Bradley will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. The Bulldogs are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

After constant struggles on the road, Drake has finally found some success away from home. They managed a 76-71 victory over the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Tuesday. Drake's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Garrett Sturtz, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds, and guard Tucker DeVries, who had 15 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Bradley was fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Evansville Aces 91-46 at home. The Braves got double-digit scores from six players: guard Connor Hickman (15), forward Rienk Mast (14), forward Ja'Shon Henry (12), guard Duke Deen (11), forward Malevy Leons (10), and forward Darius Hannah (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9-1 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Drake up to 13-5 and Bradley to 12-6. Drake is 9-3 after wins this year, Bradley 6-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bradley have won ten out of their last 17 games against Drake.