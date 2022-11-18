Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Drake

Current Records: Buffalo 1-2; Drake 2-0

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will take on the Drake Bulldogs at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Drake will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.

Buffalo was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-64 punch to the gut against the Connecticut Huskies. Isaiah Adams wasn't much of a difference maker for Buffalo; Adams played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Drake picked up an 80-72 win over the Wofford Terriers on Monday.

Buffalo is now 1-2 while the Bulldogs sit at 2-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. But Drake comes into the game boasting the 31st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46%.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.