Murray State @ Drake

Current Records: Murray State 9-6; Drake 11-5

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. Drake is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Drake as they fell 53-49 to the Southern Illinois Salukis on Wednesday. Guard Roman Penn had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he played for 39 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-15 shooting and six turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Bradley Braves typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday MSU proved too difficult a challenge. MSU beat Bradley 67-58. The Racers got double-digit scores from four players: forward DJ Burns (16), guard JaCobi Wood (10), guard Rob Perry (10), and guard Brian Moore Jr. (10).

The Bulldogs are now 11-5 while MSU sits at 9-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Drake comes into the game boasting the 33rd fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11.1. Less enviably, MSU is 29th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN University

Series History

Drake won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.