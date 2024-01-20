Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Delaware 11-7, Drexel 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Drexel Dragons are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.2% better than the opposition, a fact Delaware proved on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Seawolves and snuck past 71-68. Delaware was down 37-25 with 19:37 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy three-point victory.

Jyare Davis was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 17 rebounds. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Drexel had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Thursday. They managed a 78-74 victory over the Hawks. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:13 mark of the first half, when Drexel was facing a 26-11 deficit.

Mate Okros and Amari Williams were among the main playmakers for Drexel as the former scored 17 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williams has scored all season. Kobe MaGee was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' win bumped their record up to 11-7. As for the Dragons, they pushed their record up to 13-6 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Delaware came up short against Drexel in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 58-54. Can Delaware avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Drexel has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.