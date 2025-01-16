Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Elon 12-5, Drexel 10-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Elon is 2-8 against Drexel since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Elon took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They came out on top against Campbell by a score of 81-68.

Elon got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Sam Sherry out in front who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Sherry also posted a 88.9% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Nick Dorn, who posted 22 points.

Meanwhile, Drexel fought the good fight in their overtime match against Towson on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 93-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. The Dragons didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Drexel had strong showings from Yame Butler, who went 6 for 10 en route to 21 points plus four steals, and Cole Hargrove, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds.

Elon's win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-5. As for Drexel, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Elon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Elon might still be hurting after the devastating 89-69 loss they got from Drexel in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Elon was down 53-32.

Series History

Drexel has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.