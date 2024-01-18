Who's Playing

Current Records: Monmouth 9-8, Drexel 12-6

After three games on the road, Drexel is heading back home. The Drexel Dragons and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Drexel has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 89-69 margin over the Phoenix. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-32.

Meanwhile, the Hawks couldn't handle the Cougars on Saturday and fell 94-83. Monmouth has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Dragons are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for the Hawks, they bumped their record down to 9-8 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Going forward, Drexel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Drexel took their victory against Monmouth when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 64-45. Will Drexel repeat their success, or does Monmouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Drexel is a big 9-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Monmouth has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Drexel.