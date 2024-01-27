Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 6-14, Drexel 14-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Drexel Dragons and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Dragons had to settle for a 70-67 defeat against the Tigers.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Amari Williams, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Moore was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 90-71 punch to the gut against the Fightin' Blue Hens. North Carolina A&T found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

Like North Carolina A&T, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Jason Murphy led the charge by scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Murphy has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Landon Glasper, who scored 22 points.

The Dragons' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-7. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 6-14.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Drexel's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against North Carolina A&T when the teams last played on January 11th, but they still walked away with a 67-63 win. Does Drexel have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Carolina A&T turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Drexel and North Carolina A&T both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

  • Jan 11, 2024 - Drexel 67 vs. North Carolina A&T 63
  • Jan 26, 2023 - North Carolina A&T 68 vs. Drexel 55