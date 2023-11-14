Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Temple 2-0, Drexel 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Temple is 4-0 against Drexel since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Temple Owls will head out on the road to face off against the Drexel Dragons at 7:00 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Owls were able to grind out a solid victory over the Midshipmen, taking the game 75-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Temple.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Temple to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jahlil White, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds. Hysier Miller was another key contributor, earning 18 points along with 5 steals.

Meanwhile, the Dragons sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-72 win over the Eagles on Saturday.

The Owls' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Dragons, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Temple was able to grind out a solid win over Drexel when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 73-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Temple since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Temple has won all of the games they've played against Drexel in the last 6 years.