Towson Tigers @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Towson 7-9, Drexel 10-6

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After seven games on the road, Drexel is heading back home. They and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Drexel is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took down Stony Brook 67-51 on Thursday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Drexel to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kobe MaGee, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus two steals. MaGee had some trouble finding his footing against North Carolina A&T on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Yame Butler, who scored 14 points.

Drexel was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stony Brook only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Towson earned an 80-73 victory over Northeastern on Thursday.

Towson relied on the efforts of Christian May, who shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Nendah Tarke, who earned 17 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. What's more, May also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in January of 2024.

Drexel's win bumped their record up to 10-6. As for Towson, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-9 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Drexel has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Towson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Drexel couldn't quite finish off Towson when the teams last played back in January of 2024 and fell 70-67. Will Drexel have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Towson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.