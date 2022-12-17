Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Drexel

Current Records: Delaware State 1-9; Drexel 5-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Drexel Dragons are heading back home. They will square off against the Delaware State Hornets at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at John A Daskalakis Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Dragons and the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Drexel falling 66-49. One thing holding Drexel back was the mediocre play of guard Coletrane Washington, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-18 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Delaware State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 75-69 to the Georgian Court Lions.

Drexel is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Drexel at 5-6 and the Hornets at 1-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dragons have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Delaware State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.50% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dragons are a big 17-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.