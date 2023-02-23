Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Drexel

Current Records: Northeastern 10-17; Drexel 15-14

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a contest against the Drexel Dragons since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Northeastern and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while the Dragons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Northeastern didn't have too much trouble with the William & Mary Tribe at home on Saturday as they won 69-57.

Meanwhile, Drexel was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-72 to the Hampton Pirates.

Northeastern is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Huskies' victory brought them up to 10-17 while the Dragons' loss pulled them down to 15-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northeastern is stumbling into the matchup with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.1 on average. Drexel's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 63.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dragons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern have won nine out of their last 14 games against Drexel.