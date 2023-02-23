Who's Playing
Northeastern @ Drexel
Current Records: Northeastern 10-17; Drexel 15-14
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a contest against the Drexel Dragons since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Northeastern and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while the Dragons will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Northeastern didn't have too much trouble with the William & Mary Tribe at home on Saturday as they won 69-57.
Meanwhile, Drexel was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-72 to the Hampton Pirates.
Northeastern is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Huskies' victory brought them up to 10-17 while the Dragons' loss pulled them down to 15-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northeastern is stumbling into the matchup with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.1 on average. Drexel's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 63.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dragons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northeastern have won nine out of their last 14 games against Drexel.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Drexel 76 vs. Northeastern 55
- Feb 12, 2022 - Drexel 67 vs. Northeastern 51
- Jan 15, 2022 - Drexel 76 vs. Northeastern 68
- Mar 08, 2021 - Drexel 74 vs. Northeastern 67
- Feb 22, 2020 - Northeastern 77 vs. Drexel 68
- Jan 23, 2020 - Northeastern 85 vs. Drexel 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Northeastern 90 vs. Drexel 66
- Dec 28, 2018 - Northeastern 93 vs. Drexel 83
- Feb 15, 2018 - Northeastern 75 vs. Drexel 69
- Jan 27, 2018 - Drexel 68 vs. Northeastern 67
- Jan 12, 2017 - Northeastern 92 vs. Drexel 75
- Jan 02, 2017 - Northeastern 75 vs. Drexel 70
- Feb 27, 2016 - Northeastern 61 vs. Drexel 59
- Feb 13, 2016 - Northeastern 70 vs. Drexel 60