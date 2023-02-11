Who's Playing
Towson @ Drexel
Current Records: Towson 17-8; Drexel 14-11
What to Know
The Drexel Dragons are 2-11 against the Towson Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Drexel and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Dragons came out on top in a nail-biter against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Wednesday, sneaking past 58-54. Drexel's guard Yame Butler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.
Meanwhile, Towson didn't have too much trouble with the Hampton Pirates at home on Wednesday as they won 86-72. Towson's guard Nicolas Timberlake did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five boards.
Their wins bumped Drexel to 14-11 and the Tigers to 17-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Towson have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Drexel.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Towson 64 vs. Drexel 58
- Jan 29, 2022 - Towson 66 vs. Drexel 62
- Jan 03, 2022 - Drexel 65 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Towson 76 vs. Drexel 69
- Jan 09, 2020 - Towson 89 vs. Drexel 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - Towson 92 vs. Drexel 77
- Jan 17, 2019 - Drexel 72 vs. Towson 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Towson 94 vs. Drexel 92
- Jan 18, 2018 - Towson 90 vs. Drexel 68
- Feb 11, 2017 - Towson 69 vs. Drexel 65
- Feb 02, 2017 - Towson 104 vs. Drexel 103
- Jan 28, 2016 - Towson 77 vs. Drexel 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - Towson 69 vs. Drexel 50