Who's Playing

Towson @ Drexel

Current Records: Towson 17-8; Drexel 14-11

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons are 2-11 against the Towson Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Drexel and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Dragons came out on top in a nail-biter against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Wednesday, sneaking past 58-54. Drexel's guard Yame Butler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.

Meanwhile, Towson didn't have too much trouble with the Hampton Pirates at home on Wednesday as they won 86-72. Towson's guard Nicolas Timberlake did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five boards.

Their wins bumped Drexel to 14-11 and the Tigers to 17-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Towson have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Drexel.