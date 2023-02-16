Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Drexel

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 20-7; Drexel 15-12

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks are 10-3 against the Drexel Dragons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Seahawks and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. UNC-Wilmington won both of their matches against the Dragons last season (70-63 and 69-63) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

UNC-Wilmington strolled past the Northeastern Huskies with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 71-59.

Meanwhile, Drexel received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 66-52 to the Hofstra Pride. The top scorer for Drexel was forward Amari Williams (13 points).

The Seahawks' win brought them up to 20-7 while Drexel's defeat pulled them down to 15-12. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC-Wilmington enters the matchup with only 63.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. But the Dragons are even better: they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.4 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Drexel a route to victory.

Odds

The Dragons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

UNC-Wilmington have won ten out of their last 13 games against Drexel.