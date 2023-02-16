Who's Playing
UNC-Wilmington @ Drexel
Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 20-7; Drexel 15-12
What to Know
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks are 10-3 against the Drexel Dragons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Seahawks and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. UNC-Wilmington won both of their matches against the Dragons last season (70-63 and 69-63) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
UNC-Wilmington strolled past the Northeastern Huskies with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 71-59.
Meanwhile, Drexel received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 66-52 to the Hofstra Pride. The top scorer for Drexel was forward Amari Williams (13 points).
The Seahawks' win brought them up to 20-7 while Drexel's defeat pulled them down to 15-12. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC-Wilmington enters the matchup with only 63.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. But the Dragons are even better: they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.4 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Drexel a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dragons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
UNC-Wilmington have won ten out of their last 13 games against Drexel.
- Feb 24, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 69 vs. Drexel 63
- Jan 31, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 70 vs. Drexel 63
- Mar 07, 2020 - Drexel 66 vs. UNC-Wilmington 55
- Feb 27, 2020 - UNC-Wilmington 76 vs. Drexel 65
- Dec 30, 2019 - Drexel 71 vs. UNC-Wilmington 66
- Feb 07, 2019 - Drexel 69 vs. UNC-Wilmington 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - UNC-Wilmington 97 vs. Drexel 83
- Feb 24, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 83 vs. Drexel 82
- Jan 02, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 107 vs. Drexel 87
- Jan 21, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 87 vs. Drexel 74
- Jan 05, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 90 vs. Drexel 72
- Jan 24, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 77 vs. Drexel 71
- Dec 31, 2015 - UNC-Wilmington 75 vs. Drexel 63