Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Boston College 13-9, Duke 17-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Duke is 9-1 against the Eagles since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Boston College took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Duke, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Blue Devils didn't have too much trouble with the Fighting Irish at home as they won 71-53.

Mark Mitchell was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Foster, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston College last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 63-62 to the Seminoles.

Despite the loss, Boston College got a solid performance out of Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Post didn't help Boston College's cause all that much against the Orange last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Jaeden Zackery was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five assists and three steals.

The Blue Devils are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 13-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Duke won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, slipping by the Eagles 65-64. Will Duke repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.